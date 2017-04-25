Why Bomber Jackets Are a Wardrobe Necessity

Confession time, I have a slight bomber jacket addiction. What started as just one olive green bomber has evolved into an ever growing collection. There is something about the versatility of bombers that keeps me coming back for more.

I’ve worn the same bomber* to the office and for a night out with the girls. It is great to add some edge to a work outfit and for toning down a look that may be a tad too sexy. Further proving the awesome flexibility of these pieces.

There are bombers that are strictly outerwear, but I personally prefer bombers that are lightweight enough to transition from outdoor to indoor. Unlike most outwear pieces, it won’t look like you haven’t had a chance to take your jacket off yet.

The best thing about bombers is that you can get one now, stow it away when the summer weather hits, and pull it back out just in time for fall weather. Here are few bombers that would be fabulous additions to your wardrobe.

Neutral Bomber

Whether it is black, blush, olive, or tan you need at least one neutral as the base of your bomber collection. Something that can be worn with a good chunk of wardrobe is an absolute must.

Print Bomber

Once you’ve locked down a neutral you can move on to fun prints. You could go for floral, geometric, camouflage, etc. There are so many options to choose from.

Long Bomber

A long bomber is another must have for your bomber collection. It is super chic and adds a bit of drama to your look. You could pair this with jeans and a tee or dress it up with a skirt and strappy heels.

Patched Bomber

Patches are not losing any momentum this spring, so a patched bomber is definitely a necessity. This hot trend will add just the right amount of personality to your look.

How do YOU wear bombers?

*Disclaimer: Bomber jacket worn by Alexa was courtesy of Sante Fe Apparel