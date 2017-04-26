I Tried In-Shower Lotion

So, there are two things to know about me. One is more of a once you get to me know thing while the other very obvious. First thing, I’m lazy AF when it comes to certain beauty rituals. The second more obvious thing (if you follow me on Instagram or look at the picture above) is that my skin has a beautiful amount of melanin.

My current after shower moisturizing routine starts with vitamin E oil and ends with Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Lotion to lock in the moisture. I have used the oil/lotion combo for years because typically lotion alone does not cut it for me in the ash department. All is fine in the beginning, but by the end of the day it is not a good look.

When Curél reached out to me to try their in-shower lotion I had two thoughts. First thought, ‘Yasssss less time worrying about moisturizing when I get ready in the morning’. Second thought, ‘Will I get ashy though’?

I have been using the Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer* for a little over a month now. It takes about as much time to put on as it would be to lather yourself with body wash (without the rinse) and my skin has been, for the most part, ash-free.

After I’ve finished cleansing, etc. I apply a generous amount all over my body. Instead of rinsing I just towel dry myself off as normal. It adds one to two minutes to my shower routine and shaves about five off my after shower routine. So I have gained about three minutes of my life back per day which is a total of 84 minutes per month of Alexa time regained.

Getting into the nitty gritty of how well it works on my skin, I’d give it a B. Using this lotion on wet skin, definitely works better than using regular lotion on dry skin. I’ve also noticed that the more generous the pump, the better the result.

The reason this in-shower lotion doesn’t get a perfect score is because there’s a level of softness that didn’t last through out the day. My skin ranges from dry in warmer months to very dry in the winter months, so this comes as no surprise to me. It starts off great, but as the day goes by my skin completely absorbs it and is begging for more moisture.

I will definitely keep this in-shower lotion in my rotation for warmer days when my skin needs a little less TLC. It is also great for when I’m in a rush or wearing something that risks getting oil stains (silk, satin, etc). It can’t replace my oil/lotion routine entirely though.

Final Verdict: Really like it, but don’t quite love it 🤷🏽‍♀️

Have YOU tried in-shower lotion?

*Disclaimer: Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer was courtesy of Curél.