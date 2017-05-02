Latest

Met Gala 2017: Lex Loves Couture’s Best Dressed

Posted on May 2, 2017 in All Things Fashion // 3 Comments

There are complaints every year from the fashion elite about people not sticking with the Met Gala theme. This year, the honoree was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. To put it simply, Kawakubo’s pieces are extremely unique (see above). They defy both beauty standards and in many cases gravity. It is the type of look that you either nail or fail at miserably.

As with past years, the theme is a tall order and some people decide to just go with what makes them comfortable. It is definitely fun and strongly encouraged to stick with the theme. When else can you take a major fashion risk and have a great chance of ending up on a best dressed list? I do not fault those who choose to go in a different direction though.

I am probably in the minority with this sentiment. That being said, my best dressed list includes both. Those who stuck with the theme and those who just look stunningly fabulous. Neither is wrong in my opinion. That’s what fashion is all about.

Here are my faves:

Rihanna
Priyanka Chopra
Rita Ora
Lily Collins
Haley Bennet
Chrissy Tiegen
Ruby Rose
Gigi Hadid
Evan Rachel Wood
Claire Foy
Kendall Jenner
Lily-Rose Depp
Zoe Kravitz
Claire Danes
Blake Lively
Emmy Rossum
Janelle Monae
Kerry Washington
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Ashley Graham
Hailey Baldwin
Cara Delevingne
Jennifer Lopez
Zendaya
Bella Hadid
Tracee Ellis Ross

Who were YOUR Met Gala favorites?

  1. Cinderella Slipper // May 2, 2017 at 5:50 pm // Reply

    The best one here listed to me is Ms Depp. I don’t like style-“extremes”.

  2. Sofia Esteves // May 2, 2017 at 6:51 pm // Reply

    Love Priyanka Chopra’s outfit.

  3. Mayah // May 2, 2017 at 7:06 pm // Reply

    That Rihanna outfit is crazy! I love Cara’s hair

