MAC is Giving Away FREE Lipstick This Weekend

Walk don’t run to your nearest MAC Cosmetics store (US locations only) this weekend. In honor of National Lipstick Day on Saturday July 29, the famous brand will be giving customers one free full size tube of lipstick. You’re probably like, what’s the catch? Here’s the kicker — there isn’t one!

You just head to MAC and get your lipstick. It is going on all day Saturday (while supplies last). There is no word on whether there are any color restrictions, but free looks good on everyone!

Will you be getting your free lipstick this weekend?