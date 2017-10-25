The $8 Brush That Will Step Up Your Highlight Game

If someone calls me right before I hop on the train, I have been know to pop into the nearest store rather than telling them I need to get off the phone. This happened a couple of weeks ago after I finished getting a haircut in Greenwich Village. The store was e.l.f. and I genuinely had no intention of buying anything. Then I noticed a highlighting brush that was different from the one I was currently using. I was intrigued because as loyal as I have been to my fan brush, I was starting to have doubts.

Being my complexion means than if your highlight is not expertly applied the harsh lines will show. If you are using a bronze color you can get away with it, but if you are using golds and champagnes (my preference) there is less room for error. I am able to blur to the lines with my fan brush, but it takes so much more work than I would like. So, when I saw the Beautifully Precise Tapered Highlighting Brush I was dying to see if it would make a difference.

It did…and a big one. I put it to the test with my most vibrant highlighter– Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in “Trophy Wife“. The glow was ridiculous, but not overpowering. I am one who believes there’s no such thing as much highlight, but I really like the natural finish this brush achieves. I am sold and for just $8 you will be too!

Do YOU have any favorite makeup brushes?