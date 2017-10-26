Recipe: Black Bean Loaf
It's Vegan!
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9 inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper.
- Mix flaxseed meal and 1/2 cup water to a small bowl and place in the refrigerator while you make the rest of the loaf. The flaxseed meal will help bind the loaf together.
- Place large pan over medium heat and add 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Once oil is hot, add in onion, garlic, bell pepper, carrots and jalapeño; sautée for 5-7 minutes or until onions are translucent and carrots begin to soften a bit. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in spices and cilantro; set aside.
- Using a blender or food processor, blend beans from 1 can. Transfer to the bowl with the sautéed veggies, and stir in the remaining beans along with the corn, oats, oat flour, and flaxseed meal (from the fridge!). Add salt and pepper, then taste and add more spices or salt and pepper if desired. Add mixture to prepared loaf pan, pressing and smoothing to the side to make sure it bakes evenly. Bake loaf for about 35 minutes. Remove from heat and cool for 5-10 minutes.
- Make the sauce by combining salsa verde, mashed avocado and cilantro in a medium bowl. Smooth over black bean loaf once ready to serve.
Makes 4 servings!
This recipe originally appeared on Ambitious Kitchen and was prepared by Cassie Maynard (IG: @cass_eats)
Leave a Reply