Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

For normal people, Halloween means either buying a pre-made costume or getting creative on a budget. If you are a celebrity, your costume is likely to be custom-made and you have a glam squad to pull the look together. So basically, there is no excuse to fail. That being said, here are some of my picks for best celebrity Halloween costume this year!

Adele as Court Jester Bruce Willis & Pal as twins from “The Shining” Cardi B as Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians” Carmelo Anthony as Night King from “Game of Thrones” Demi Lovato as Selena Duckie Thot as Cleopatra Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton Jay-Z and Beyonce as Biggie Smalls and Lil Kim Jessica Alba & Pal as Juno & Paulie from “Juno” JWoww & Family as Addams Family Kaia Gerber as Elvira from “Scarface” Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban as Sonny & Cher Lauren Conrad Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians” Lebron James as Pennywise from “It” Marc Jacobs as Wilbur from “Charlotte’s Web” Neil Patrick Harris & Family as Carnival Folk Rita Ora as Poison Ivy Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams as Dustin & Eleven from “Stranger Things” Taraji P Henson as Grace Jones Will Poulter as Sid from “Toy Story” Zoe Kravits & Karl Glusman as Marla & Tyler from “Fight Club”

Who was YOUR favorite?