Latest

12 Faux Fur Coats That Will Keep You Warm This Season

Posted on November 10, 2017 in Uncategorized // 1 Comment

Happy Winter! Justing kidding, but I think it is safe to say that our extended summer is officially over. Then again, with global warming being the treat that it is, it could be snowing Monday and 70 degrees by Friday. There are some very cold days ahead of us in the foreseeable future though. I have always been a firm believer that outwear is one of the most important pieces of your wardrobe. We live in it for at least six months of the year, why not look cute in it? Here are some faux fur options that are sure to keep you warm and toasty this seasom.

Forever 21 | $47.90
Missguided | $111.00
Soprano | $59.97
Urban Outfitters | $189.00
Asos | $119.00
Dillard’s | $64.00
Vince Camuto | $119.40
H&M | $69.99
Asos | $135.00
Topshop | $150.00
Forever 21 | $49.90
Missguided | $85.00

What faux fur jacket are YOU getting?

 

Never Miss A LLC Post!

1 Comment on 12 Faux Fur Coats That Will Keep You Warm This Season

  1. Courtney Stewart // November 10, 2017 at 5:52 pm // Reply

    Love the pink one, the grey one, and the brown one! Can’t wait for winter fashion!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © Lex Loves Couture 2016 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: