Cyber Monday Deals You Can’t Miss

If you are like me and hate Black Friday crowds with a passion, Cyber Monday is the day for you. You don’t even need to step away from your computer to get the deals. No long lines, no rude sales associates, and no searching a rack in hopes for a size that probably isn’t there. I made it even easier for you by rounding up some of the best sales to hit. Go forth and be lazy fashionistas!

H&M: 30% Off Everything

Code: No code, discount automatically applied at checkout

Missguided: 50% Off Everything

Code: FETCH50

Asos: 30% Off Everything

Code: EPIC30

Boohoo: 60% Off Everything

Code: No code, promotion automatically applied

Lulus: Extra 40% Off All Sale Items

Code: No code, promotion automatically applied

Forever 21: 21% Off Everything

Code: CYBER21

Nordstrom: Extra 20% Off Selected Sale Items

Code: No code, promotion automatically applied

Old Navy: 50% Off Everything

Code: No code, discount automatically applied at checkout

Bloomingdale’s: 25% Off Selected Items

Code: No code, promotion automatically applied

e.l.f. Costmetics: 50% Off Sitewide (on orders $30 and over)

Code: CELEBRATE

Urban Outfitters: $50 Off Purchases of $150 or more/$15 Off Purchases of $75 or more

Code: No code, discount automatically applied at checkout

Hurry, most of these sales end tonight!