Cyber Monday Deals You Can’t Miss
If you are like me and hate Black Friday crowds with a passion, Cyber Monday is the day for you. You don’t even need to step away from your computer to get the deals. No long lines, no rude sales associates, and no searching a rack in hopes for a size that probably isn’t there. I made it even easier for you by rounding up some of the best sales to hit. Go forth and be lazy fashionistas!
H&M: 30% Off Everything
Code: No code, discount automatically applied at checkout
Missguided: 50% Off Everything
Code: FETCH50
Asos: 30% Off Everything
Code: EPIC30
Boohoo: 60% Off Everything
Code: No code, promotion automatically applied
Lulus: Extra 40% Off All Sale Items
Code: No code, promotion automatically applied
Forever 21: 21% Off Everything
Code: CYBER21
Nordstrom: Extra 20% Off Selected Sale Items
Code: No code, promotion automatically applied
Old Navy: 50% Off Everything
Code: No code, discount automatically applied at checkout
Bloomingdale’s: 25% Off Selected Items
Code: No code, promotion automatically applied
e.l.f. Costmetics: 50% Off Sitewide (on orders $30 and over)
Code: CELEBRATE
Urban Outfitters: $50 Off Purchases of $150 or more/$15 Off Purchases of $75 or more
Code: No code, discount automatically applied at checkout
Hurry, most of these sales end tonight!
