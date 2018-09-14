It’s Official, I Want Cowboy Boots

Somebody pinch me. I want cowboy boots. Maybe it’s because we have been so bootie and over-the-knee heavy for the past few seasons and it is refreshing to see a true bonafide boot. Maybe it’s because the fashionistas wearing them look more ready for the runway than a line dance. Maybe it is a mix of both, but color me obsessed.

I did a complete turn around on my original opinion. I was never solely in the camp of no, but I was a hard I’m not sure. Cowboy boots could easily go the typical route and look very rodeo. I was having trouble finding its place on the streets of Manhattan. So, I needed to find ways to wear them so that they truly fit my personal style. Here’s a fun take on the very Western trend.

Here are a few options if you’re ready to hop on the trend!

Will you be wearing cowboy boots this fall?