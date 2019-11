I am a strong believer in the idea that you can never have too many turtlenecks. I may be the only person who thinks like this, but just go with it. This time of year you could easily find a way to wear a turtleneck every single day.

They’re a great way to stay warm while giving your look a sleek and polished vibe. Here’s some turtlenecks to get you through the season.

Which turtleneck(s) are you wearing?