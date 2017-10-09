Lately, I have been wearing a variation of tee shirts and trousers to work. It is a very easy combination that always looks effortless and polished. I would not say I am in style slump, it is more so that I need to do some major reorganization of my fall clothes (that’s for another post though). If you do not know what to wear to work this fall or are simply feeling a bit lazy, here are a few go-to work uniforms.

Shift Dress

When in doubt wear a shift dress, you can never go wrong. Try layering a turtleneck under you dress on the cooler days.

Cropped Sweater + Wide Leg Trousers

The crop is necessary to maintain proportions. Make sure the pants you wear are high waist enough to keep your midriff covered.

Tee + Pencil Skirt

You can never go wrong with the combination. The tee can be both long and short sleeved depending on the weather. If you are looking to add a bit of zest, try twisting the tee into a small knot at the bottom instead of tucking or leaving it out.

Suit Up

If you asked me a few years ago if I would wear a pant suit to work I would have gave you a hard no, not my thoughts on the matter have completely changed. No matter what role you have in your organization, you can pull over a pants suit. If your company isn’t too conservative, go for a fun color!

Turtleneck + Culottes

If you have yet to jump on the culotte train, you’re really missing out! Wear your favorite pair of culottes with a basic turtleneck for a classic and sophisticated look.

Blazer + Anything

Blazers are a never fail work wise. Whenever you’re feeling a little lazy in the fashion department a blazer is always a good jumping off point. The rest of you look will fall together seamlessly.

What do YOU wear to work?